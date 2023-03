Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has donated N100m to traders in the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) in Ajegunle.

He also laid the foundation for a new one-story market building.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the burnt site, said the efforts were to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire.

https://thenationonlineng.net/sanwo-olu-donates-n100m-to-akere-traders/