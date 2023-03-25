Say No To Porn Videos On Phones

I got an urgent call and i left my phone at home on getting to were I was going, l later discover that I didn’t go with my phone……

On returning home the were everyone at home were looking at me was kind of strange… I never knew my younger brother knows d pin on my phone… I was kind of shocked when he told me that mum wanted to make an urgent call and she has no airtime

on her phone so dey decided to make use of my phone…. I don’t even know what prompt my younger brother to open my (vault) how he got the password of my phone is still strange to me….

Immediately he got access to the (Vault) he open all d porn video and shouted as soon as he saw it….. That prompt and called the attention of everyone and now everybody are on my neck.

My brother don spoil my package……. Me that dey all know as Pastor.

Though! I don’t watch porn video, it has been on my phone for long perhaps I even thought I deleted it.

Right now, am still looking at my brother, I don’t even know what to do to him…..