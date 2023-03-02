Search For New Notes Gets Fiercer As Tinubu Is Declared President-Elect

The search for the new naira notes got fiercer on Wednesday as Nigerians loyal to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed various banks to make withdrawal across the counter or via the ATMs to celebrate the victory.

Aside from those screaming ‘up APC’ at some ATMs, there were others hunting for the new notes to gradually stock their homes with food ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election where many will stay indoors.

When Daily Sun visited various banks, the queues for withdrawal were long, even as many ATMs were dry but had people milling around in anticipation that they would be loaded with new naira notes.

Many PoS operators were also spotted at ATMs as they waited anxiously to get cash.

Jonah Ugwu, a petty trader said he was on queue at the bank to get some cash to ease his business.

“There is no cash and at times, electronic transfers won’t be successful. So, giving change to customers is a problem. That’s why I am here”, be said.

Meanwhile, commercial activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have picked up following days of lull as Nigerians went to the polls to elect a new president.

Days to the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, foodstuffs witnessed stratospheric price appreciation, as many households jostled to restock their homes following palpable tension over uncertainties on the outcomes of the polls.

24 hours to the election, many shops closed rather too early. Many businesses did not also open on Sunday, a day after the Presidential elections.

However, with the announcement of a Mr Bola Tinubu as President-elect, Abuja roads were busier on Wednesday than other days.

More filling stations sold petroleum products as the many oil marketers did not lift products over the weekend due to the elections.

