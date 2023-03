Hello

This thread is to document all my results form 100 to 500lvl so I can track my progress and see if I’m doing better or worse.

Semester GPA: 4.40

Current CGPA: 4.40

I’m currently in my 100 level 2nd semester and 2nd semester results aren’t out yet but I think my GPA is still alright( I technically don’t have a CGPA yet). The result above is only for my first semester.

I think it’s ok for my first semester but I’m hoping to break into a 4.5 real soon.

My course of study is Law.