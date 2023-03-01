Senator Osita Izunaso Wins Imo West Senate Poll

Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has emerged winner of Saturday’s Senatorial election in Imo West.
Izunaso polled 78,349 votes to beat his closest rival and candidate of Labour Party LP, Charles Ahize who scored 37,029 to come second.
