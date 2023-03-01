Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has emerged winner of Saturday’s Senatorial election in Imo West.
Izunaso polled 78,349 votes to beat his closest rival and candidate of Labour Party LP, Charles Ahize who scored 37,029 to come second.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://thenationonlineng.net/apcs-izunaso-wins-imo-senatorial-seat/&ved=2ahUKEwjc18zHw7n9AhU057sIHSYyDxoQFnoECAcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1gdN_2q5_iIq6iMqXHHBce
Senator Osita Izunaso Wins Imo West Senate Poll
Senator Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has emerged winner of Saturday’s Senatorial election in Imo West.