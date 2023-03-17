Shi’ite Members Accuse El-Rufai’s Security Escort Of Killing 5 Protesting Members

Shi’ite Members Accuse El-Rufai’s Security Escorts Of Killing Five Protesting Members

Security operatives attached to the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, clashed with Shi’ite members in Bakin Ruwa Area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, IGBERETV reports.

The governor’s convoy came in contact with the Shi’ite members while they were performing their weekly procession on Thursday evening, March 16, at Bakin Ruwa along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway.

A Shi’ite leader, Abu Nurayn, accused the Kaduna State Government of killing 5 of their members and alleged that stray bullet that originated from the guns of security operatives attached to the state Governor’s convoy hit many including innocent passers-by now receiving treatment in hospitals.

He told journalists: “Imagine just two days after Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, incited members of his party, the All Progressives Congress in Zaria, against the disciples of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, where he told them that they must Vote his anointed candidate, Senator Uba Sani, so he may finish off remnants of Shiites in Zaria, not less than five innocent members of the movement were gunned down by a combined team of heavily armed military and police on Thursday, during our traditional peaceful protest.

“The Governor then told the APC faithful that it’s only his successor that can fight and finish the Shiites in the state.

“Incidentally, less than 48 hours to the state’s Governoship election members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria came out to peacefully protest against the federal government’s refusal to obey court’s order and release the passport of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky to travel out for medical treatment, El-Rufai’s convoy, from nowhere, ran into the protesters and opened fire on them with live ammunition, killing more than five on the spot, among whom were women and children. Several others sustained various degrees of life threatening injuries.”

However, when contacted, a Shi’ite leader in the Kaduna, Usman Abdullahi said the 5 killed were not their members but innocent victims of stray bullets.

He said: “Those killed were commercial bus drivers and/or their conductors looking for passengers close to where our members were attacked.

“Those who said our members clashed or hauled stones at the convoy were economical with the truth.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police command , DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing and that a statement would be issued later.

