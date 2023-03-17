Shi’ites Clash With El-Rufai’s Convoy, Four Dead

Four people are suspected to have been killed when security operatives attached to the convoy of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State clashed with Shi’ite members in Bakin Ruwa Area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Thursday.

Details of the incident are sketchy but sources told Daily Trust that the clash happened around 4:15pm when the governor visited the community.

It was gathered that the convoy came in contact with the Shi’ite members who were performing their weekly procession at Bakin Ruwa along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway.

According to Tasiu Muhammed, an eyewitness, some of the Shi’ite members started shouting as the convoy tried to pass through the procession.

He said the situation led to commotion as the security men opened fire when some youth threw stones at them.

A relation of Yushehu Muhammed, one of the victims killed, said his late nephew was not a Shi’ia member but a commercial driver who was hit by a stray bullet.

‘It was a sad incident. I received a call that my nephew who was a commercial driver was hit by a bullet,” he said.

He demanded investigation as well as compensation because his nephew was a married man.

Daily Trust also gathered that the security men arrested some youths at the scene and whisked them away.

Contacted, a Shi’ite representative in the state, Abdullahi Usman, said none of those killed was their member.

According to him, they were commercial drivers at a bus stop near where the incident happened.

He also said it was not true that their members clashed or pelted the convoy with stones.

The State Police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said investigation was ongoing and that a statement would be issued later.

Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, neither responded to calls nor responded to a text message sent to him as at the time of filling the report.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-four-feared-killed-as-shiites-clash-with-el-rufais-convoy/