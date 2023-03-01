‘Should I Tell My Best Friend That Her Fiancee Sleeps With Dead Bodies?’

I just discovered the shock of my life. My friend is about to get married in a month’s time to this wealthy fine man, she’s a few weeks pregnant and looks pretty happy.

Last week, I was with her and her fiancee came around, it was all fun and we took several pictures and I needed to get them so the guy just handed me his phone to send the pictures to my phone.

They are a very clingy couple and they left to the bedroom to go do their thing, maybe to keep me company or maybe he forgot or for whatever reason, but he didn’t get his phone. I was done with the transfer and was just going through his photos randomly, I saw a folder and there are pictures and videos of him doing sexual things with different female corpses. I was so terrified, I returned the phone to home Page, cleared the recently used apps and I left immediately, I have not been in contact with my friend for days now, she keeps calling, I can’t bring myself to speak to her.

But I feel guilty and angry, angry that he would do such and even record them and keep them, guilty that I am letting my best friend into a trap of a marriage.

What do I do in this case? I’m so confused and worried.