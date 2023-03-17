Slay Queen Arrested For Defrauding Online Vendors With Fake Alerts (Pix, Video)

Slayqueen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts 😯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMV6rtLy3M8

The heart of man is wicked!!!!!

This lady has been ordering hairs from us with fake alerts for a while now, and I only got to know about it two weeks ago 😥. I reached out to some of my friends in the hair industry and I realized she has been doing this since 2019. This lady uses four different Instagram accounts to defraud people, she has scammed the likes of Jennysglow, shoes, perfume, clothes and hair vendors infact the list is long. I reported the situation to the right authorities in Lagos, and i tracked her down to Benin from Lagos(mind you she doesn’t have an address) it was quite hard to get her, but eventually we were able to nab her. I could have let this slide as usual but ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! To those impersonating me, by the time I am fully ready for you, you will really regret your actions.

I don’t like drama, infact I detest it, but this is long over due. LEAVE ME ALONE!!!!!!

These are the handles she uses to defraud people

sia___cute

sai_luxxe

aisy_perfumes

sonialuxuryhairng

Vendors please confirm your alerts very well, before you send out your products.

It is IMPORTANT

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpuOkQvD5Qs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=