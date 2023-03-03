Soludo Begs Anambra Residents To Vote APGA In State Assembly Election

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has appealed to the people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the House of Assembly election coming up on March 11.

Soludo said voting for APGA candidates during the election would help him sustain the tempo of development across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor made the appeal through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, who spoke to journalists in Awka, on Friday.

Anambra State is one of the states where only House of Assembly elections will take place.

The governor said the massive support for APGA’s candidates will enable him to work and attract more dividends of democracy to the state.

He said, “If we have APGA in control of the state Assembly, we will continue to do our jobs unhindered. But if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled.

“If the people vote APGA candidates, before the end of my first term in office, Anambra State will emerge as the most secure, business-friendly, liveable and prosperous state in Nigeria.”

He also appealed to the media to always report issues that will sustain the already existing peace in the state.

https://punchng.com/soludo-begs-residents-to-vote-apga-in-state-assembly-poll/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1677868719