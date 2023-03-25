Some Tips About Living In The UK

SOME TIPS ABOUT LIVING IN UK

I’ll like to prepare your mind as a married man that when you get to UK,there’s higher chance for you to baby sit, ook, dishes, change pampers, get the kids set for school, etc. It’s better to get yourself acquainted with this ahead.

This is not to ridicule your personality, they are things you might need to do to keep the family running. And as the wife, have it in mind that you might not get to live that luxury life of “my husband is responsible for family upkeep”nah. Living in UK, you are meant to complement each other in every aspect.

Accommodation in UK isn’t a joke, if you are single, I advice you to look for single room en-suite or studio, furnished, all bills inclusive. Renting two bed apartment if it’s just you isn’t advisable. Check Spareroom,on the market, zoopla, Rightmove or Facebook market for rooms to let.

Pending the time you’ll be able to buy your desired item(s),check out Facebook market for cheap or free preloved/new items such as;furnitures,mattresses, beddings, kitchen utensils and the likes (I got my microwave on Facebook market for £10 and it’s as good as new).

However, be careful so as not to be scammed,I advice you do pay on delivery/pickup. Register with Olio aswell for free items(both new and preloved) including foodstuffs within and outside your area.

You might not be able to open standard bank until few months later, you can register with online bank like Monzo or Revolut to carry out your transactions, it’s easy & safe to use. Also, register with Lemonade if you want to change £ to #, easy to use as well with no charges apply.

Coming across different people with different cultural backgrounds, it’s advisable to ask individual what and how they would like to be addressed. Don’t make assumptions, people get offended if they are addressed wrongly.

Be time conscious, if you are to resume work by 19:00 to relief others, ensure you arrive few minutes earlier. The person you are to relief at work also has childminder or husband at home to relief for work as well.

Don’t try to force or change your accent while communicating. The more you change or force British accent the more you make communication difficult for everyone. Speak gently and clearly, believe me, they will hear you more than faking British accent. And if you can’t hear them, in a polite way ask them to speak slowly and gently so you can understand & they would be glad to do so.

Job wise, don’t be selective at first, get yourself something legit doing, all jobs here are stressful, at least you’ll be able to update your CV for future sake. I hope you get what I mean.

Let the words “PLEASE AND THANK YOU” be your favourite quotes daily, it goes a long way and they might pave way for you.

Don’t engage in gossips, they don’t keep secret here, whatever you say will be used against you later on.

If you have BRITISH HEART FOUNDATION store around you, they sell nice stuffs as low as £1, pop in there and minimise your spending.

Stay tuned for next post.

Moyisola