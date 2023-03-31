South-East Should Align With Tinubu’s Government For Largesse – Chimaroke Nnamani

Senator representing Enugu-East district, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said that the south-east geopolitical zone should support l the incoming President-Elect Bola Tinubu’s administration, IGBERETV reports.

After failing to secure his re-election, Nnamani who was expelled for “anti-party and failed activities” by the Peoples Democratic Party, said in a statement, that Tinubu’s administration will be fair to all, and that South-East leaders should align and negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse.

He said;

“Tinubu has won the election. If anybody has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate. The courts are there as part of the electioneering process.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens.

“A Tinubu administration will be fair, just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria.”

