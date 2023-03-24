Sowore Visits Chude At Police FCID Cell In Abuja

Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore has visited Nnamdi Chude at the cell of Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, IGBERETV reports.

Chude, a strong supporter of Peter Obi was arrested by the interpol in Anambra State during the March 18, gubernatorial and house of assembly elections.

Sowore wrote on his Twitter handle;

“#FreeChude: We traveled round

@PoliceNG

departments and units today in search of

@chude__

Chude Nnamdi in Abuja. We finally found him at the FCIID cell in Abuja. I also spoke to his case officers from the Cybercrime unit at the

@INTERPOL

in Abuja. It heartwarming that

@chude__

is positively in high spirits. His lawyers have processed his release paperwork and he’s expected to be released today from

@PoliceNG

detention. It is a high profile conspiracy with the usual suspects involved at all levels to silence the young man! #Revolutionnow”

https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1639262175628861447?s=20