‘Spots On My Joystick. Help!!!’

About a week ago I realized that i have a tiny bump on the shaft of my penis. I have no pain, nor itchiness, but sometimes my penis will feel a bit irritated for very small periods of time when I have underwear on.

I have received MouthAction for the first time about a month ago so l am not sure if this is genital herpes or something that I should be worried about. There has not been much “healing” within the past week. I’ve been up every night for the past week trying to figure out what this is and I am still not sure what it is.

Please help.