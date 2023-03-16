“Stay At Home If You Won’t Vote APC” – MC Oluomo Warns Igbos In Lagos State

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned Igbos in the state ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election.

MC Oluomo, addressing supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in a viral video, threatened Igbos who will not vote for the party to stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said.

His threat comes after Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, won in Lagos state during the presidential poll on February 25.

Obi’s unprecedented victory has positioned LP’s candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as a major challenger to incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

