Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has released his 23-man squad for the AFCON, qualifying double header against Guinea Bissau.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookan, Alex Iwobi, and 20 other players are included in Jose Peseiro’s list for the upcoming games.

Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will meet at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, before jetting out to fulfill the reverse fixture three days later at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Players are expected to start arriving at the team camp in Abuja on Sunday, 19th March.

Nigeria tops Group A with six points from two games.

See full list of invited players below

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/super-eagles-23-man-squad-for-afcon-qualifiers-released/