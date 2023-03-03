Supreme Court Shifts Judgement On Naira Swap To 10am

By   On  In Latest Leave a comment 

JUST IN: Supreme Court shifts judgment to 10am on naira swap
March 3, 2023
The Supreme Court has shifted to 10 am the delivery of its judgment in the cases filed by some States to challenge the propriety of the naira swap policy of the Federal Government.
An official of the court announced the shift in time, a moment ago, to a packed court.

The official was silent on what informed the shift from the 9am usual sitting time of the court.
https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-supreme-court-shifts-judgment-to-10am-on-naira-swap/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster