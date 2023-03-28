Suspension: PDP National Chairman, Ayu, Fights Back, Says Only NEC Can Suspend Him

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has dismissed his purported suspension from the party by his Igyorov Ward party executives in Benue State, describing those who instigated the action as ignorant.

Ayu said he cannot be suspended by his Ward leadership because the party’s constitution prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Ayu, who noted that the exercise was in futility, further added that the letter used in suspending him was fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.

He added that about nine members of the Ward Exco were still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi, Benue State capital for obvious reasons.

Some party executives at the Ward level had on Sunday declared Ayu suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Ayu’s suspension was effected by the PDP Ward executives in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of his native Benue state.Ayu, who noted that the exercise was in futility, further added that the letter used in suspending him was fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.

He added that about nine members of the Ward Exco were still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi, Benue State capital for obvious reasons.

Some party executives at the Ward level had on Sunday declared Ayu suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Ayu’s suspension was effected by the PDP Ward executives in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of his native Benue state. for more https://leadership.ng/suspension-pdp-national-chair-ayu-fights-back-says-only-nec-can-suspends-him/