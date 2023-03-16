Tallest Corper Falls In Love With Shortest Corps Member After Meeting At NYSC Camp

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC camp(Photos)

Two members of the National Youth Service corps who are diametrical to each other have fallen in love after meeting each other during the mandatory one year programme.

The lady known as Innocent Ruth, is known as the tallest corper or water bottle, while the man is addressed as ‘tallest corper’.

She shared their beautiful story on Facebook and revealed that they met at the NYSC orientation camp.

Ruth who congratulated she and her boyfriend, shared photos of them all loved-up and cherishing what they share.

According to her, they first started as friends, but the relationship has grown into something more.

“We met in NYSC camp ohhhh,so this camp go favour me like this? We became friends. And the rest is history.

SOURCE: https://star-potter.com/tallest-corper-falls-in-love-with-shortest-corp-member-after-meeting-at-nysc-campphotos/