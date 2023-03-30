The ₦300bn Yakubu Used For ‘Selection’ Should’ve Been Used For Infrastructure – Falz

N300bn Yakubu Used For ‘Selection’ Should Have Been Used For Infrastructure – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Falz has again slammed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, over the conduct of the 2023 election, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Falz claimed that Yakubu used the N300 billion budgeted for the election to carry out a “selection” process. He said that the money could have been used for infrastructure.

He wrote;

“Make we no forget say over 300 BILLION Naira wey fit build beta infrastructure, Mr Yakubu use am conduct Selection.”

https://twitter.com/falzthebahdguy/status/1641037872114401280?t=wuhsGDl0Wi9Iv3dpRVSBlg&s=19