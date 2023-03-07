‘The Johnsons’ Actor, Olumide Set To ‘Retire’ Desmond Elliot From House Of Assembly

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Olumide Oworu set to retire Desmond Elliot from Lagos State House Of Assembly for insulting the youths during the ENDSARS period.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adynqjiyliA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy