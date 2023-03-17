The Virtues Of Patience

Ibn Qayyim said about Patience(in summary)

Patience is as firm as a horse that never stumbles, it is as effective as a sharp sword, it is the basic step for victory without which there is no victory, it is more sufficient than the strongest weapon. The people of patience are granted the priviledge of receiving Allah’s support in this world and the next. Allah made it is a major requisite of leadership, it is better in every way for those who hold onto it. As long as people are patient and have Taqwa, no evil plan can harm them. It leads to glory, dignity and success. Allah has stated that He loves those who are patient.

The glad tidings of patient – every of which is better than this world and all it contains. Allah said:

And certainly, We shall test you with something of fear, hunger, loss of wealth, lives and fruits, but give glad tidings to As-Sabirin (the patient ones, etc.). 156. Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: “Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.”. They are those on whom are the Salawat from their Lord and His Mercy, and it is they who are the guided-ones. (Baqara 2: 155-157)