‘The Wire’ Star Actor, Lance Reddick, Dead At 60

Lance Reddick, famous for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise has died … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Lance’s body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 AM. His cause of death is currently unclear, but our law enforcement sources say it appears to be natural.

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise — he plays Charon in the movie — and had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.

Lance posted a selfie video on social media Wednesday morning, appearing to be at home with his dogs instead of attending the ‘Wick 4’ premiere in New York City … though he never mentioned why he wasn’t going to the premiere.

Before his work on ‘Wick,’ Lance was best known for playing fictional Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire” … with his character appearing in all five seasons.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Lance earned a music degree from the University of Rochester and he got his MFA from Yale.

Lance was 60.

RIP

https://amp.tmz.com/2023/03/17/the-wire-star-lance-reddick-dead-dies/

Lance Reddick was an American actor and musician. He was best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Phillip Broyles in Fringe and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch In film, he was best known for starring as Charon in the John Wick franchise ,David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen (2019), and Guillermin in Godzilla vs. Kong

He died March 17, 2023 (aged 60)

He was also known for portraying Detective Johnny Basil on Oz, Matthew Abaddon in Lost , and Albert Wesker in the Netflix series Resident Evil . He provided the voice and likeness for video game characters Martin Hatch in Quantum Break, Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise.

Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lance_Reddick