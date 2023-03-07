‘There Are Plans To Assassinate Lagos LP Candidate, Gbadebo’ – Bode George

Bode George, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, says there is a “grand design” to “secretly eliminate” Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, George said if anything happens to Rhodes-Vivour, Nigerians “should know who to hold”.

“We wish to inform Nigerians about the heinous plan, to secretly eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the latest move by the take Lagos occupiers, to take him out of circulation before the election on Saturday,” Goerge said.

“We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, Nigerians should know who to hold.”

The PDP chieftain also called on Lagosians to shun “divisive politics of annihilation” and come out in large numbers to vote for the LP candidate in the March 11 election.

“As we speak, there are grand designs, to provoke the peace-loving Nigerians, whose resolve is to effect change through the ballot box on Saturday, as threats are being issued against voters suspected to be willing to vote against incumbency,” he said.

“To this disposition, we, the Omo Eko Pataki, say it is the most heinous crime against humanity in this 21st century, and condemn such in all its entirety.

We reject this divisive politics of annihilation of innocent Nigerians, which seek to create anarchy and provoke the anger of the citizenry. We wish to remind all the non-Lagosian agents of the Lagos state government, that Nigerians have lived together in peace, irrespective of any political party in power,”

“We equally urge the electorate in Lagos to go out in their numbers on Saturday, to vote against the plundering that has bedevilled our prosperous state for over two decades as adequate security is assured to everyone out to exercise their civic responsibility.

“We also call on INEC, to ensure the use of a transformational BVAS regime, for the transparency of the exercise, a departure from the February 25 archaic system, where result sheets were moved manually from polling units.

“24 hours in politics is a very long time, people are discussing at various levels from Abuja to local government because everybody has realized that the electorate is bigger than card-carrying members of your party.”

Source: https://www.thecable.ng/bode-george-theres-plan-to-eliminate-rhodes-vivour-before-lagos-guber-poll/amp