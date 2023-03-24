They Have Stolen Our Presidential, Guber Mandates – LP’s Kenneth Okonkwo

The Spokesperson for Peter Obi of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the Party’s defeat in the Enugu State Governorship election to Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a series of Tweets on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday night, Okonkwo lamented that his Party’s mandate had been stolen just as it happened in the Presidential election.

He, however, said Edeoga would reclaim his victory through the court.

“Cowards die many times before their death – Julius Caesar. Abia’s Returning Officer refused to be intimidated and refused to announce the rigged result. At the same time, Enugu Returning Officer confessed that he was given a figure to announce by the corrupt Abuja INEC officials, and he ‘moomooishly’ announced what was given to him, which was supposed to be a Professor and somebody’s father.

God forbid!! God save our country. They stole our presidential mandate, and now they stole our gubernatorial mandate. By the grace of God, we will recover all.

“I have received assurances from Chijioke Edeoga that he will reclaim his mandate. Evil will never triumph over good. Congratulations to the Obidients for winning Enugu State. INEC is already known as a rotten organisation worldwide with a rotten head. Their declaration is as useless as the organisation under Mahmood. In God we trust”, he posted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for Enugu State, Prof. Maduebibis Iwe said PDP’s Mbah polled 160,895 votes to narrowly defeat his closest rival, LP’s Chijioke Edeoga who polled 157 552.

The declaration of the Enugu State guber result made it the 26th Governors-elect announced by INEC, pending the completion of the Adamawa and Kebbi states inconclusive elections.

https://dailypost.ng/2023/03/23/enugu-election-theyve-stolen-our-presidential-guber-mandates-lps-kenneth-okonkwo/