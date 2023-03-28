This Is Your State, Nobody Can Chase You Away – Adeleke Tells Aregbesola

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the State of Osun, on Tuesday, assured the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of the state government’s support in sustaining and entrenching his lofty policies and programmes.

Adeleke said Aregbesola is always welcome in the state, with a pledge to complete all the projects initiated by the former governor, for the growth of the state.

The Governor made the pledge in Ilesa, at the official commissioning of the Ilesa Passport Front Office and Production Centre.

He opined that governance should be above political interests and party lines, and should be focused on bringing progressive developments to the citizenry.

Adeleke also sought the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other security agencies to his administration’s drive to tackle illegal mining in the state.

The Governor stated: “Mr. Minister, I am assuring you that this is your state, nobody can chase you away. This is your state, you are welcome anytime. Even, you can come around to the government house. When I complete all of the structures I am currently working on at the government house, I will personally invite you to commission them.

“No matter the party you are, if you are a progressive in as much as you are doing what the people want. When he was Governor, he loved the people and the people loved him. All the projects Ogbeni left were abandoned for years. I promised the people during my campaign that I am going to continue the projects. That is what I am doing.”

In his remarks, Aregbesola appreciated the governor for gracing the event, noting that his disposition to honour him despite party differences, is worthy of note.

“I am very grateful for your presence Governor Ademola Adeleke. Without making a personal call to him, he chose to honour us with his physical presence and that of everybody the Governor’s office. It is indeed remarkable as my predecessor only attended my official engagement in the state once, throughout his tenure. This is my first official assignment in the state after your assumption of office, which you have come to grace.”

https://www.osundefender.com/this-is-your-state-nobody-can-chase-you-away-adeleke-tells-aregbesola/