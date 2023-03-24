Throwback Photos Of Busty Influencer, Ada La Pinky, Spark Reactions

Influencer and DJ, Ada La Pinky left netizens in shock after she shared some throwback photos of herself on social media.

The socialite who turns heads due to her gigantic bosoms took to her Instagram page with over 400K followers to share some throwback photos of herself.

However, what left netizens in shock was the size of her breasts in the old photos. Ada La Pinky’s bosoms in the throwback photos appeared moderate, unlike her recent pictures where she struggles to perfectly accommodate them into her outfits due to how huge they appear.

Captioning the photos, she wrote:

“Choose ur favorite slide 🤣🤣🤣🤣 confuse tooo oooo

@lapinkybody 💜”

Reacting, Comedian OGB Recent alias Cultist wrote: “Sorry to ask How come the transition 😂😂😂😂”

tunezmediablog wrote: “Ha!! What happen😩😩 and you say you no work amHa!! What happen😩😩 and you say you no work am.”

iupac_siunit wrote: “Something is not right. I’ve always known this”

my_name_is_nkem wrote: “There is something u are not telling us😹😹😹”

oye_150 wrote: “From orange 🍊 to watermelon 🍉”

mummyspet_hair_studio wrote: “But God know how he dey take doing things Sha”

