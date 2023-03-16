Thugs Invade APC Pre-Election Meeting In Ibadan, Gun Down 3 Members

Thugs, on Thursday, disrupted an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East local government, killing three people and destroying vehicles and other properties.

Many APC supporters were reportedly attacked. The party’s assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, was at the meeting venue during the attack, but he escaped.

Wariths confirmed the incident through a telephone call and promised to update on further developments.

He said: “We were in a meeting with party executives when we heard members of (party name withheld) walking towards our office. Our people waited, for them to go. Not long after, we saw a top member of the party whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing gunshots and before we could say jack, many of our people had been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared. Some persons were also killed.”

Adewale Osifeso, Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report as he neither answered calls nor responded to messages.

There have been concerns about violence in Saturday’s elections based on the trend in the February 25 Presidential Poll.

Oyo is one of the states where the incumbent governor is seeking reelection.

