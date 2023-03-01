Tinubu: Nigerians Wanted Lesser Of Three Evils But Got The Best – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has taken to social media to address Nigerians after INEC announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

Seun wrote on his Facebook page;

“You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best! May the best lie win!! Let’s know those ready for the work. It starts today.

He also told Nigerians that celebrities are only using their support and resources to become citizens of other countries so their children would not have to exist with the children of other Nigerians.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Ut5Fsd6ShU3omikeS3YBy7fUYJjrLGHXUtfVArHwQQALXMe2FZD9m564uzhoGVp4l&id=100044513316254