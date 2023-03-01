The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday presented the certificate of return to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Channels Television reports that the certificate was presented to Tinubu by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

His running mate Kashim Shettima also got his certificate of return at the event.

The presentation came a few hours after Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25 poll, garnering 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, took his first shot at the presidency for the first time in a keenly contested race.

The 70-year-old former Lagos Governor came out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes

Abubakar, 76, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/03/01/tinubu-receives-certificate-of-return-as-president-elect/