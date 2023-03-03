Tinubu Will Not Betray Nigerians, His Victory Is God’s Will – Aisha Buhari

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, on Thursday, described the victory of Senator Bola Tinubu in the recently concluded presidential election as the will of God.

Aisha also expressed confidence that Tinubu will not betray the trust and confidence Nigerians reposed in him.

The First Lady spoke when she received the wife of the President-elect, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President-elect, Hajiya Nana Shettima, on a thank-you visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Aisha said: “Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as a will of Almighty God; we would not have done it without his grace.

“It’s a victory for all Nigerians. I’m optimistic that the President-Elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him. It’s now time to move on and focus on the path of a ‘renewed hope’ for Nigerian women and youths.

So, my sister, we count on your experience and interest in promoting the cause of women, youths and girl-child education.”

She added, “I pray that come May 29, your position as first lady will be marked with joy and continued success.”

Tinubu was announced the winner of the February 25 preside.

He defeated the main opposition candidates, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The former Lagos State governor received his Certificate of Return in Abuja on Wednesday.

