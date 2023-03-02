Tinubu’s Election, Greatest Legacy Of President Buhari – Governor Oyebanji

… As jubilation greets declaration in Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said that the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria is the greatest legacy President Mohammadu Buhari would bequeath on Nigeria as he leaves office in May.

Governor Oyebanji who stated this on Wednesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of artisans, drivers unions, traders associations, students, youths and AapC supporters, who thronged the office of the Governor, Ado- Ekiti in celebration of the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria, called on Ekiti people to maintain peace and decorum as they celebrate the victory.

The crowd, which came in their hundreds were chanting APC slogans and songs eulogizing Governor Oyebanji and supporting the mandate of the President-elect.

The Governor described the election as a hard fought one and congratulated Nigerians and Ekiti people for voting the man who he described as “highly competent and well prepared for the herculean task of leading Nigeria to the next stage of soci- economic prosperity”.

He added that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a unifier whose regime would ensure national peace, development and prosperity for all and sundry.

While stressing that the process of the election was free, fair and credible, Governor Oyebanji assured Nigerian youths that the incoming administration and priorities their welfare and productivity.

He used the occasion to solicit support for APC candidates in the March 11 House of Assembly election, urging the people to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

The Governor also called on aggrieved members of APC who were not happy about the outcome of the last primary in the state to re-unite with the party to have a more formidable and winning team.

“We give God all the glory, it was a hard- fought process and my immediate reaction to this is to congratulate Nigerians, to congratulate the Country and to congratulate the people of Ekiti State for a very peaceful elections and the process has been adjudged by the observers to be very free, very fair and to assure Nigerians that they have elected the best of all, a man that is prepared for the job, a man that is competent, a man that knows where the shoe pinches.

“As far as I am concerned, the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and by the special grace of God, his subsequent swearing in will be the greatest legacy of President Mohammadu Buhari. I’m extremely excited that finally we have picked a man that can continue from where President Buhari drops the baton come May 29.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a unifier, he’s going to provide all necessary leadership to bring all the sectors together. Our strength is in our Unity as a nation, I support one Nigeria. I also recognize the fact that each of the sectors has a right to the presidency, but this has to be done within the prisms of the democratic norms and that is what last Saturday offered all the candidates, they presented themselves to the people and the people made their choice.

“Well, this is a youth-friendly government, the President-elect told them that he has heard them loud and clear. They have made a very loud statement and am sure that any aspiring leader must actually engage with the youth and thank God we have done that in Ekiti State, one thing we have done in Ekiti State is to ensure that we are going to have a ministry dedicated to youth development.

“The President-elect said he has heard them and he’s going to walk his talk, they should be expectant, they should be hopeful and I advise them to build on this, they should not allow this momentum to recede, they have to build on this, they have to seize the moment and ensure that they hold government accountable, am with them in this.” Oyebanji added.

