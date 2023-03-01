Tinubu’s Supporters In Lagos And Desmond Elliot Take To The Streets To Celebrate

Tinubu’s Supporters In Lagos and Desmond Elliot Take To The Street To Celebrate Over His Victory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNGrhv35zrc

Actor and Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress jubilate as the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Elliot shared the video of the jubilation via his Instagram account on Wednesday, where he sang and danced with people in the streets.

He wrote, “Congratulations Naija. Renewed Hope !!! JAGABAN Hope Renewed !!!”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CpPOE32IKQ8/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=