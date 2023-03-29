Transition: Tinubu’s Team To Join Federal Gov’t Delegation To World Bank Meeting

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that as part of the transition process, four members of the President-elect Bola Tinubu’s team, will be joining the Federal Government delegation to the Spring Meeting of the World Bank.

He disclosed this on Tuesday to journalists while briefing on the activities of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), in Abuja.

According to him, the Presidential Transition Council which was inaugurated on February 14, 2023 is made up of 24 members which include two persons from the President-elect’s team.

He further explained that after the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, the PTC requested him to nominate his representatives on the council as provided in the Executive Order setting up the Council.

He said the President-elect nominated Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, and Olawale Edun, both of whom have since joined the process actively.

He added that since the inauguration, the Council has met four times with the 5th meeting holding on Tuesday.

The SGF said, “to ensure a smooth transition process and make the work more efficient, the PTC broke into three committees;

“The first of these is Inauguration Committee which is responsible for organizing the swearing–and the inaugural parade; working out the details of Programmes and other logistics necessary for the successful inauguration ceremonies.

”This committee is headed by the SGF with 15 members and is working through 13 sub-committees to facilitate effective planning and execution of the inauguration activities.”

[i]Mustapha also said the President-elect has also been requested to nominate 13 persons that will work across the 13 sub-committees.

According to him, the sub-committees have been working round the clock to ensure that all preparations were in place for a smooth inauguration ceremony.

”The second committee is the Transition Documents Committee which is headed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“The committee is responsible for compiling all policy, programmes, and projects of this administration in the form of a compendium that focuses on this government’s nine (9) priority areas.

“It is also in charge of ensuring the preparation of sectoral briefs and handover notes of the current administration for the incoming administration. The Committee is working assiduously to finalize the compilation of these documents.

”The third committee is the Facilities, Security and Intelligence Committee. The duty of this committee is to organise necessary facilities, including furnished office and personnel for the President-and Vice-President-Elect and their transition team; Provision of security for the President and Vice-President Elect; Provision of covert and overt security before, during and after the 2023 Presidential Inauguration including venues of events, hotels, airports, entry points, roads and general surveillance of FCT. This committee is headed by the National Security Adviser (NSA).

”The Committee has been active and the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President Elect has been completed. The facility at the Defence House is ready. Security personnel of the Department of State Service and the Nigerian Police Force have also been deployed to the President and Vice-President Elect.

”Protocol officers have also been assigned to both the President and Vice President-Elect from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Agency.

”The Transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth and on May 29th, there would be peaceful formal transfer of power to the new President,” he added.

