UCL: Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has hinted that Raheem Sterling could start against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. The England international missed the first-leg defeat against the Bundesliga outfit after struggling with a knee problem before returning to action in the loss to Southampton.

Sterling has been hampered with injury in his debut season at Stamford Bridge with recent reports linking him with a summer switch to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Kelly Hogarth, who represents the England star, provided an update on his Chelsea future, releasing a statement which read: “Sterling has expressed no discontent with Chelsea and having committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer, there is to be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window.