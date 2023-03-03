Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy Congratulates President-Elect Bola Tinubu

Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation. I’m convinced that 🇺🇦🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!
