Until Your Car Spoils On The Road, You Will Never Value Agberos – Actress Etinosa

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Ogbemudia has said that some touts popularly referred to as Agberos are so skilled and useful to the society, IGBERETV reports.

In a post she shared on her Instastories, the mum of one said that until a person’s car develops a fault on the road, he or she can never value Agberos as some of them are so skilled and can help at that time. She said the government should rehabilitate them instead of using them as thugs.
