Using Someone Else’s Phone: The Importance Of Adhering To Islamic Guidelines

In our weekly review of the book, “The Islamic Etiquettes of Using the Telephone”, we next today review Chapter 12 of the book.

The 11th chapter of the book discusses the etiquette of using someone else’s phone. It advises the reader to avoid using other people’s phones as much as possible, and if there is a need, to ask for permission in a polite manner. The chapter also cautions against seeking permission from someone who is known to be stingy or ill-tempered, as they may allow the use of their phone but feel annoyed about it.

Lessons that can be derived from the Chapter

Respect other people’s property: Using someone else’s phone without their permission is a violation of their property rights. We should always be mindful of other people’s belongings and seek permission before using them.

Politeness is important: When asking for permission to use someone else’s phone, it’s important to do so in a polite manner. This shows respect for the other person and their property.

Consider the person’s character: It’s important to consider the character of the person you’re asking permission from. If they have a reputation for being stingy or mean-spirited, it may be better to avoid asking them altogether.

Be mindful of the other person’s feelings: Even if someone gives permission to use their phone, it’s important to be mindful of their feelings. If they seem annoyed or uncomfortable, it’s better to avoid using their phone and find another solution.

Responsibility comes with permission: If someone does give permission to use their phone, it’s important to be responsible and take care of their property. We should return the phone in the same condition we received it and not use it for any unauthorized purposes.