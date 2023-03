https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSmf4YJ5Eq4

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and his supporters were seen celebrating after the Appeal Court in Abuja overturned the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to annul his election victory in the July 16 state governorship election.

The court also ruled that the All Progressive Congress and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, must pay N500,000 in costs.