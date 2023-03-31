We’ll Resist Plot To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned that it will resist any attempt to stop the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president on 29, May 2023.

NAN said this in reaction to claims of ongoing plot to stop the inauguration of Tinubu, with installation of an interim government.

A statement by its Vice President (External Affairs) Akinteye Babatunde Afeez said: “Following the recent reports coming from the quarters of the Nigerian DSS that there are frantic efforts and devilish plots by some scrupulous elements in the Nigerian political space to truncate the Nigerian political system by stopping the inauguration of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect with an illegal installation of an interim government; the Nigerian Students considers this as a SHAM and we say in all factual senses that IT CANNOT WORK.

“It is laughable in all ramifications that an election was organized by INEC and the result of the presidential election produced a PRESIDENT-ELECT and this winner was announced by the same body – INEC that conducted the election then a group of sycophants would come together to plan to shortchange the fragile peace of the nation for their selfish interests.

“This will be totally unacceptable by all and sundry. The entire Nigerian students would go against this with every power within and without. Gone is the era of June 12, 1993 when Nigeria was still in a dark age and most Nigerians didn’t know their rights and privileges as citizens.

“Gone is such an era of militarization and affront impunity, where someone or a group of few people can just come up with plans and actualize them against the will of the people. Gone is the era where the Nigerian Students and youth would sit and watch some people decide for us to our detriment as citizens and as a nation. We are all wiser now. This will not work.

NANS said candidates who are not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential election to seek redress in the court of law.

“As a matter of urgency, I hereby call upon the Nigerian Students, the Nigerian youth and the entire citizens of Nigeria to be ready to resist every form of oppression or manipulation that would send Nigeria backwards in the comity of nations and any installation that would tamper with the peace and tranquility that Nigeria is enjoying in recent times after the heat of the just concluded election.

“In the capacity of the leadership of the Nigerian Students, I want to emphatically say that the Nigerian Students shall fight back venomously any form of unnecessary interim government installation or every plot to stop the inauguration of the president-elect come May 29, 2023.

“We will let these selfish and egocentric leaders know that their times are gone and that we are in the era of Nigerians, most especially Nigerian Students taking their destinies in their hands and holding their stakes firmly in the way their country is run and directed.

“We will stand firm against every form of oppression and intimidation from any quarters and make sure that the right things are done at every point in time in our dear nation, Nigeria.

“I strongly advise that any candidate or any political party who is not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential election should seek redress in the court of law and desist from inciting violence of any form in any way so that Nigeria can move forward.”

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/03/31/well-resist-plot-to-stop-tinubus-inauguration-nans/