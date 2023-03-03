What Did You Achieve In Buhari’s 7+ Years?

I remembered when Buhari came into power,there were jubilation from right,left and centre, and after the jubilation came sorrow.

People were kidnapped,bokoharam decimated villages and bandits started their raping and ransacking most villages in the entire north west region and many more that we may not remember now.

But in the midst of these crises,they were booms and downs in the economy,people became extremely poor and some were extremely rich like never before.

Now,how have u guys fared in these 7years of Buhari considering the cost of living in our today’s economy and what have u achieved so far?