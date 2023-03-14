What Did You Say You Won’t Do That You Are Doing Now?

1. When I was using a Symbian phone, I said I wouldn’t ever use an Android and that it was fragile and not button-friendly. But I still use Android.

2. I said Apple Phones were a total waste of money and rather than buying it, I’d buy land. Omo, I still buy am. 🫣

3. Say I no go fit borrow money for loan apps. E hook me one day, I borrow o…my voice was beginning to lost. Damn.🫡

4. Would never fight. Not until two boys waylaid me on the road to accost and steal from me. Some secondary-school looking boys o. As in, apart from everything, if you no fear my size, you no fear my height? I beat beat am as if I wan kill am. 😦

5. I won’t run from my fellow man. Not until I was in Biu, Bornu State and we headed to catch fish in a small stream recommended by my Hausa roommate who kind of knew the locals and environs well. They’ve caught some before so it was factual. We reach there, e no tey some armed men begin pursue us o. I ran like say I wan die. Literally, I thought I was dead cos of the news of Boko Haram there. Sha, they were civilian JTFs.🙄

6. Girl no fit beat me. It was in primary three. Normally, I don’t cause troubles. But this girl Loveth has been threatening me with fights for no just reason. As the wicked souls in the class may want it, they’ve already staged a ring for the fight. As I came, hanty pushed me. On swifts, I held myself and subscribed to ‘I don’t fight girls.’ She threw a slap and I block with my wrist… my hand nearly break. I just held myself and left. Later I knew she was one Ngwa girl who’s stayed at the village all her life, and she was bigger than us all, and stronger.

Sha I still respected the fact say I no disgrace myself🤭