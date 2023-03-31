What Is The Fuss About Bichi’s Son Appearing In A Picture With Tinubu? – EzeChudy

Few days ago, political propagandists including one Jackson Ude published an old picture of Yusuf BICHI’s son with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The picture which was circulated on social media platforms few hours after the revered Secret Police raised alarm about attempt by subversive elements to scuttle democracy, was erroneously intended to suggest that the intelligence had political undertone or smacks of partisanship.

Though Ude and his co-travelers saw Abba Bichi’s other numerous pictures with prominent Nigerians including His Royal Highness, the Ooni of Ife, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State, The Emir of Kano and revered Islamic Clerics among others, they shamefully harvested the picture that would please their pay master, to spin their usual propaganda. In case Ude and co have forgotten, Abba, who is in his early 20s is a professional footballer who represented the country in Brazil 2019 U-17 World Cup. Abba, who qualifies as a celebrity, has the opportunity of meeting prominent Nigerians and also has the right to determine his political leaning as an adult.

In Nigeria, many top political gladiators have, at one time or the other experienced a situation where their children, father or siblings belonged to different political persuasions. For instance, Obasanjo’s daughter, Iyabo criticized her father in an open letter and identified with a different political block. Bukola Saraki abandoned his father and charted his political cause. The same Saraki and his sister, Gbemisola are today in different political parties. A retired judge recently fielded two of his children in both APC and PDP.

Nigerians know that one of the most professional DGs that the Secret Police has ever had is BICHI. Apart from his calm demeanor, BICHI has endeared himself to Nigerians by keeping it clean and professional. UDE and co celebrated him when he quizzed Fani-Kayode for weeks. Today they attempt to vilify him because their man was not declared winner of the poll by INEC. Nigerians must be patriotic enough to sacrifice selfish interest for the overall good of the nation.