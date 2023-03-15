Where Does One Go In Lagos To Physically Submit A CV ?

As the topic says
I recently passed out from NYSC and also new in lag

Please how does one go about submitting Cv in lag
I am also doing the online application

But i am thinking if i go direct to companies it wont be sad

