Tinubu is officially a President-elect by INEC’s declaration. He can’t hide anymore. On his birthday nobody saw him. He hasn’t appeared publicly in weeks. Old videos were circulated to fool the public. He is not breaking Ramadan fast with Nigerians. Where is Tinubu?
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1641736302000308226?
Where Is Tinubu? – Reno Omokri Asks Nigerians
Tinubu is officially a President-elect by INEC’s declaration. He can’t hide anymore. On his birthday nobody saw him. He hasn’t appeared publicly in weeks. Old videos were circulated to fool the public. He is not breaking Ramadan fast with Nigerians. Where is Tinubu?