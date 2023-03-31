Where Is Tinubu? – Reno Omokri Asks Nigerians

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tinubu is officially a President-elect by INEC’s declaration. He can’t hide anymore. On his birthday nobody saw him. He hasn’t appeared publicly in weeks. Old videos were circulated to fool the public. He is not breaking Ramadan fast with Nigerians. Where is Tinubu?
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1641736302000308226?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy