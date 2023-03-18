Who Is The Founder Of Labour Party In Nigeria?

Please o who is the founder of present labour party in nigeria? Because some people keep saying it’s an igbo party so who’s the founder?

The Labour Party (LP) is one of the three major contemporary political parties in Nigeria, along with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is a social democratic political party in Nigeria. The party was created in 2002 and was previously known as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD) before changing to its current name the following year. Built on the ideology of social democracy, the party aims to promote and defend social democratic principles and ideals for the purpose of achieving social justice, progress and unity.

On 27 May 2022, the party’s membership and support increased drastically as the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, joined the party shortly after he quit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to run for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

The party was formed in 2002 as the Party for Social Democracy, and was established by the Nigeria Labour Congress. Its name was officially changed to the Labour Party after the 2003 general election.

In 2007, Olusegun Mimiko, ran successfully as governor of Ondo State under the banner of the Labour Party for a period of two terms (2009–2017), only to return to the PDP in 2020.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Labour_Party_(Nigeria)#:~:text=The%20Labour%20Party%20(LP)%20is,democratic%20political%20party%20in%20Nigeria..