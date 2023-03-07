“Who Is The Mother?” – Lady & Beautiful Mum Trend Over 20-Year-Old Throwback Photo

“Who is the Mother?” Lady and Her Beautiful Mum Go Viral on TikTok After Posting 20-year-old Throwback

A lady and her mother have gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video showing her and her mum 20 years ago.

In the 28 seconds video, the mother and daughter aimed to show how their lives have changed over the years.

Transformation video of mother and daughter goes viral on TikTok The video showed two photos, one from the past and the second a recent one. The first photo shows the daughter sitting beside her mum when she was still very little. They both had very dark skin.

Things changed in the second photo. The lady and her mother now look very beautiful and wholly transformed physically. Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some TikTok users expressed surprise at the new look of the mother and daughter. Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users;

@Faith Pat said: “The camera quality guysss and some children are using dark from small and their color becomes brighter as they grow!!! No be everything be bleaching.”

@KOBBY_RIGHTEOUS commented: “Why people talking about their light skin. Technology and money difference.”

@adaobipreshwilson said: “She is glowing not bleaching and the camera then looks somehow.”

@Ada Anaedo reacted: “Mum still has her smile…. na that smile she take get your papa.”

@Darlene rose said: “Who’s the mum biko I lost.”

@teeclassic11 commented: “Miracle no dey tire Jesus.”

