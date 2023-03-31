Whoever Spends Something Today Will Benefit From It Tomorrow

A women entered upon ‘A’ishah (radiy Allaahu anha), and her hand was paralysed.

She said, “O mother of the Believers, I went to sleep yesterday and my hand was healthy, and I woke up and it was paralysed.

‘A’ishah said, “How is that?”

She said, “I had wealthy parents, and my Father used to pay zakat, host guests, and give to beggars, and he did not see any good except that he would do it.

As for my mother, she was stingy, and did nothing good with my Father’s wealth.

Then my Father died, and my mother died only two months after him.

So I saw my Father in a dream last night, and he was wearing two yellow garments and in front of him was a flowing river.

I said, “Father, what is this?’

He said, “Whoever does good in this life will see it, this is what Allah has given me.”

I said, “What has happened to my mother?”

He asked, “Your Mother dies?” I said, “Yes”

He said, “She has been turned away from me, so look for her on your left”

So I turned to my left, and I saw my mother standing naked, covering her lower half with a rag and in her hand was a piece of fat.

She was calling out, “My sadness, my thirst’ When she became tired she would rub the fat with her hand and then lick it, while in front of her was a flowing river.

I said, ‘O mother, why are you crying out of thirst, and there is a flowing river in front of you?’

She said, ‘I am not allowed to drink from it.’

I said, Can I give you some of the water?’

She said, ‘I wish you would do that.’

So I filled my hand with water and let her drink, and when she swallowed it I heard a voice on my right, ‘Whoever has given this woman water, may his hand be paralysed,’ and they repeated it twice.

Then I awoke and my hand was paralysed, and I am not able to do anything with it.

‘A’ishah asked: ‘Did you recognise the rag she was wearing?’

I said, ‘Yes, O Mother of the Believers, it was exactly the same one I saw her wearing, for I had never seen my mother give anything as charity, except that one day my Father slaughtered a bull.

So a beggar came to ask for some, so my mother gave him a bone that had some fat on it.

And I saw one day that a beggar asked her for charity, so she gave him that exact rag.’

A’ishah (radiy Allaahu anha) said, Allah is the Most Great! Allah has told the truth, and the Messenger has delivered the message.

فَمَن يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ خَيْرًا يَرَهُ

وَمَن يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ شَرًّا يَرَهُ

“So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it,

And whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it”

[al-Azalzalah (99): 7-8]

This was nararted by Hafiz Abu Musa al-Madani with a good isnad. Hakim in his al-Mustadrak, (4/471) and by Ibn Abi al-Dunya in his ‘Kitab al-Mujabi al-Du’a,(p.74-75). Ibn Rajab also authenticated it.

Source: Transcribed by AbdurRahman dot org from the Book – “The Three that follow to the Grave” (pg 29-30) – Ibn Rajab al-Hanbali, Dar as-Sunnah Publishers, Birmingham, UK.