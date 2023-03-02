Wizkid Plays African Gong As He Parties in Ghana While Nigerians Decide

Wizkid was in Ghana for the burial of Killbeat’s mum last weekend and he was captured playing the African gong and having some fun.

The event took place on the same weekend Nigerians went to the polls to vote a new President. Wizkid’s choice to be in Ghana has resulted in some online backlash directed at the machala.

A lot of online comments felt the machala should have been in Nigeria to support the election process.

Killbeat who lost his mum recently is a member of the famous Ghanaian group R2Bees and a good friend of Wizkid. Wizkid was also spotted with Gyakie at the event.

