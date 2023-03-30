https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NM8ULpYAX8M

‘Yakubu’: Falz & Vector Slam INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu In New Song (Video)

Nigerian rappers, Falz and Vector slammed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu in a new song titled “Mr Yakubu”, IGBERETV reports.

The rappers believe that the chairman of the electoral commission exhibited fraudulent behaviours during the just concluded general election.

The lyrics of the song captured some of the excuses INEC gave on why February 25 presidential results were not uploaded in real time on its portal. Lapsed in security and indiscipline among security operatives during the election were also acted out in the music video. The rappers also recalled how youths were shot during the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

https://igberetvnews.com/1442114/rappers-falz-vector-slam-inec-chairman-mahmood-yakubu-new-song-video/